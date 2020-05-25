Academic All-Star — Cassie Madsen

This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Cassie Madsen from Filer High School.

Cassie is on Honor Roll, a member of National Honor Society, and maintains a 4.0 GPA. She donates memory boxes and books for demised babies at St. Lukes, donated gloves and volunteered for Community Trunk or Treat.

Cassie is actively involved and holds leadership positions in soccer, basketball and softball. She was awarded First team all-conference for soccer as a goalie.

She has won the helping hands award., student of the month and is in the top 10% of class. Her favorite subject is Science, and she plans to major in Biology at BSU.

Congratulations Cassie Madsen, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.