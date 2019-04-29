Accident blocks State Highway 46 between Wendell and Shoestring Road

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) State Highway 46 is blocked in both directions between Wendell and Shoestring Road in Gooding County.

Idaho State Police is on the scene of a crash northbound SH46 at mile-marker 106 north of Wendell.

Motorists should expect delays.

 
