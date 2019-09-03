'Act Now': Twin Falls launches new recycling program

It didn't take long for the city of Twin Falls to take action after China and Southeast Asia are no longer accepting recyclable materials in their country.

The city launched a new program called "Act Now" that allows consumers to recycle materials such as aluminum, cardboard and tin, but only under one condition — these items must be free of any residue. It's the only way recyclers will accept it and pay for those waste materials.

Josh Palmer, the Twin Falls public information officer, tells KMVT the city is working with local businesses to identify the materials they are recycling. Consumers can then take them to the right recycling facilities.

"A contaminated recycle bin can contaminate an entire truckload of materials," he said. "It's important that we are all accountable for our recycle bins."

The "Act Now" program, which goes into effect Oct. 1, will not be recycling any plastic. But Palmer says he is looking into businesses in the community that will give consumers a place to put their plastic materials.