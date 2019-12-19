Additional vintage Christmas decorations found at Minidoka County Historical Museum

The Minidoka County Museum recently discovered additional vintage Christmas decorations, and it's seeking the public help in identifying when and where exactly they're from.

In 2017, KMVT's Ricardo Coronado first reported on a set of Christmas decorations discovered at the Minidoka County Historical Museumby member of board of directors for the museum, Ray Stockton. The items were donated by the city of Rupert, and believed to have been displayed in the '60s. Museum curator Melissa Alley asked the public to come by and she if they can pinpoint when and where the decorations originated from. Two years later, she's asking residents to do the same, since she's discovered additional Christmas decorations part of the wooden set.

"I had my nephews out and I was showing them around and them and their mom, and we went into the back and we were able to find a huge big part of it," Alley said. "It was actually Santa's workshop."

Alley said she hopes residents will come to the museum, and even if they can't answer some of the questions she's looking for answers to regarding the Christmas decorations.

"It's kind of when, what, where," Alley said. "Anything you can provide for us."

Then they'll at least come out and view important items of Rupert's Christmas past.

"Come out!," Alley said. "See them and keep the history alive. That's why were out here is to protect the history for you guys."

