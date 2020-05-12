Adoption expert explains hardships faced during pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted life for people worldwide, one group who's also being impacted is potential adoptive parents and kids.

With travel restrictions and hospital rooms being needed for coronavirus patients, parents may face hardships getting to meet or even bringing home their adoptive child.

Nicole Witt, the executive director of the Adoption Consultancy, says that while the process has changed, it hasn't stopped adoptions all together.

One of the biggest things is relationship building, which now has to take place virtually.

Another big one, is hospital visits, and who can be in the delivery room.

"That's really changed the whole experience," Witt said. "Not only for the potential birth mom, who you know, if she wanted all that support then that makes it more difficult, but some of them, maybe are appreciating maybe the more quiet time they're having in the hospital, so that might be OK for them. It's certainly made it more stressful for the adoptive parents, right, who instead of being there, kind of being on top of what's going on, they kind of just have to wait to get an update and hope that things are going smoothly."

Witt also said she knows a lot of people are uncomfortable with traveling during the pandemic, and one thing she's been seeing is more people renting RVs or mobile homes to make the trip, rather than take a flight, so they can sanitize the whole thing, without fear of germs.