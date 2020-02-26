Adult film actress gets 10 years for hiring hitman in Idaho

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A judge has sentenced an adult film actress from Idaho to 10 years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to hiring a hitman to kill the father of one of her children.
Katrina L. Danforth was also sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and a $1,000 criminal fine.
Danforth pleaded guilty in December to a single criminal count of seeking a contract killing.
She originally pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say Danforth met with an undercover agent in Montana that she believed to be a hitman and agreed to pay him $5,000 for the hit.