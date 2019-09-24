Twin Falls Public Library hosts adult literacy night

More than 36 million adults in the United States can not read, write, or do basic math above a third grade level, according to pro-literacy, an international nonprofit organization.

Erica Littlefield, a youth service supervisor at Twin Falls Public Library, said they're trying everything they can to eliminate this literacy crisis right here in the Magic Valley.

"We do everything from story time, activities for elementary kids -- a lot of different things here at the library," Littlefield said.

Literacy also affects employment, too.

"The jobs available to people when they don't have quite a strong reading and writing skills becomes very limited and somewhat dead-end as far as promotion and the ability to advance," said Kathy Muscat, coordinator at CSI Adult Basic Education program.

Ten percent of Idahoans 25 and older do not have a high school diploma, and Muscat said that is something she would like to see change:

"I would like to see every Idahoan capable of handling at least high school, upper high school to college level reading and writing. Also, the ability to research on computers and be critical thinkers," she said.