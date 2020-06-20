Advertisement

Affidavit unsealed in case of two missing Rexburg children

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan have been missing for more than 5 months dating back to last year.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:45 PM MDT
The probable cause affidavit for Chad Daybell is helping answer many unanswered questions in the case of Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

In it, the Rexburg Police report that Melanie Gibb told detective Ron Ball that Chad Daybell & Lori Vallow believed they were part of the "Church of the Firstborn" and allegedly stated their mission was to rid the world of "zombies", which they believed JJ and Tylee were.

Investigators tracked the cell phones of some of the persons of interest, including their uncle Alex Cox in the children's disappearance at the time it's believed the kids went missing.

Those records pointed investigators where to look on Daybell's property.

While officers were conducting their search Daybell was observed to be watching while sitting in his vehicle in his front driveway and while sitting in his vehicle across the street at his daughter's residence.

Daybell drove off from his daughter's property after investigators made their discovery at the first site of interest, documents allege.

Officers hopped in their cars to follow him and "conducted a traffic stop and detained him due to the fact that human remains were discovered on his property."

