Ag Secretary weighs in on Idaho hemp debate

In January, Idaho State Police seized 7,000 pounds of hemp being transported through state lines, and charged the semi-truck driver Denis V. Palamarchuk with felony drug trafficking.

In a legal opinion released on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue said they disagree with the decision to prosecute Palamarchuk, stating he does not share the opinion of the magistrate regarding the shipment of made under the 2014 Farm Bill.

The 2018 Farm Bill, which was signed by President Donald Trump in December 2018, legalized the transportation of hemp across state lines nationwide.

However, because that bill wasn't printed as of January, when Palamachuk's truck was inspected, the Ada County prosecutor argues the hemp wasn't legally transported.

As of Thursday, the charges still stand, and the driver of the semi-truck faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

The company that owns the hemp, Big Sky Scientific, is currently suing the Ad=da County Prosecuting Attorney as well as Idaho State Police in a ninth circuit court.