Agri-Action starts Thursday

The 43rd Annual Agri-Action is set to take place at the CSI Expo Center beginning Thursday.

The event is all about agriculture which is one of the driving forces of Southern Idaho's economy. The event is open for everyone though, and the tickets are only $1.

People can come to see the latest in farm machinery, and to meet the people who make agriculture happen in this community. The event is going on from 10 to 6 on Thursday and Friday and from 10 to 4 on Saturday.

Come out and check out all the latest tractors and gadgets and all the new stuff that goes along with the industry, there is lots of new technology that goes along with the industry.

Many of the tables will also be having raffles to win prizes as well.

Mark Hansen, one of the volunteers said, "come out and check out all the latest tractors and gadgets and all the new stuff that goes along with the industry, there is lots of new technology that goes along with the industry."

