Agricultural producers gather to discuss soil health

Agricultural producers from across Southern Idaho gathered Thursday for the 6th annual Soil Health Workshop.

The workshop is put on by the Minidoka, East and West Cassia Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

From 8 a.m. till 3 p.m., ag producers at the Burley Inn and Convention Center, spent the day learning new techniques and insights into soil health principles.

The goal of the workshop is to utilize soil and work with soil for greater crops and outputs.

"We eat up soil every year by building homes on it, and so the soil that we have needs to be more productive and more sustainable, because we are not making any more soil," said Joel Packham, extension educator.

Attendees were given the opportunity to take part in several break-out sessions, ranging from topics of wire worms, and cover crop seed ideas.

Many attendees tell KMVT that workshops such as this one, are great examples of the next generation of farmers bringing in fresh ideas.

