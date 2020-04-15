Hagerman food science class adjusts to online learning

Over at Hagerman High School, they have the Academy of Agricultural and Food Science, which is a class that teaches students all they need to know about how to farm and cook a healthy meal.

Learning how to raise animals, grow food, and cook meals is very hands-on. So KMVT asks teachers how students are learning agriculture and food science online. (Source: KMVT)

The class is very hands on, and since Idaho has moved to online learning, the teachers have had to rethink how it is taught.

Learning how to raise animals, grow food, and cook meals is very hands-on. KMVT spoke with the teachers to discover how students are learning agriculture and food science online.

"We’ve based a majority of our online education on kids' journaling and keeping track of doing stuff at home that include food science and agriculture production," said Dan Knapp, one of the teachers.

Students have to cook new recipes, using different meats and proteins, as well as do projects outside.

"For Kirt’s side of class, for the food science, it’s been a real improvement for me. I made Oreo cheesecake cookies that I saw on the internet," said John Kinder, one of the students. "Never thought I would make those in my life, never even heard of them, but they actually came out pretty, really good."

The students say that leaning online presents its own challenges.

"Old-fashioned kids — if you would put it — are more of a hands-on virtual learners, like myself, so I have to be in a classroom to understand it, so a teacher would explain it detail rather than type it up," John said.

And they miss their friends.

"I do really miss the part like actually going to school, because I get to see my friends at school," he said. "It’s different, but I’m getting used to it."

But they are trying to find the positives in all of this, and are using technology to their advantage.

"By no means is this going to replace a teacher in a classroom," Knapp said. "I think people need to understand the importance of a teacher helping kids out, but I think we are going to be better off in the end technology-wise."