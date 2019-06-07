Air Force disputes lawsuit to stop urban training in Idaho

The U.S Air Force says a federal lawsuit seeking to halt coordinated urban air- and ground-training exercises over nine cities in southern Idaho should be dismissed.

The Air Force in documents filed Friday in U.S. District Court says it did not abuse its discretion when giving the OK for up to 160 training events per year.

The military says air support for ground forces has been increasingly required in urban combat areas.

The training in Idaho involves aircraft flying over cities, including the state's capital, Boise, and communicating with service members dressed as civilians on the ground to identify targets with low-power lasers.

The lawsuit filed by area residents contends the Air Force did not do enough to inform the public, and that the training endangers the health, safety and quality of life of residents.

