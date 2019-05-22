Airport to celebrate 75th Anniversary in 2023, seeks committee members

The Magic Valley Airport is gearing up for its 75th Anniversary with an airshow and are looking for volunteers to help run it.

Airshow director Steve Kolar said they hope to get a few performers for the airshow when that year comes.

That date is not until 2023, but he said they need to get the ball rolling now to get everything ready.

"We're starting now because it's a big process. It's a long, drawn out process. There's a three step process. We're going to put a committee together to start planning," he said.

That first committee would be called the "Immediate Needs" committee.

They will then have two other committees also, one to start putting the event and show together and then another to help run the week of the show.

Kolar estimates the cost to be about $500,000 and they need to start fundraising soon.

"We’re going to try get the Blue Angels to come in and see if we can have a great show for the city of Twin Falls," he said.

The show is estimated to go on around June 2023.

Kolar is looking for volunteers for the next month. If you are interested, contact Steve Kolar by email at airmvorg@gmail.com.