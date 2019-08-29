Alex Trebek is back at work on ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is finished with his chemotherapy treatments and is back at work for the next season of shows.

Alex Trebek is back at work for season 36 of Jeopardy! five months after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The game show posted a video Thursday on Twitter showing the 79-year-old host back on set and promising "a good year" ahead. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March. He said he planned to beat the disease's low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.

Season 36 will begin airing on local affiliates Sept. 9.

