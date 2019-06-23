All State game provides opportunity to help foster kids

The All State football game Saturday at Canyon Ridge was a chance for athletes across the state to show off their skills.

It was also a chance for attendees to come together to help a special cause.

This was the second year the All State game collected backpacks rather than charging admission.

Executive Director Matt Williams told KMVT that during the past 15 years of the event, they've always tried to raise awareness on foster kids, saying that there's about 1,800 kids in the foster care system in Idaho, and 450,000 nationwide.

“We always took funds that came in and purchased supplies for foster kids and different organizations that were nonprofits. And then we just got the idea of wait a minute, why don't we just do it up front, people can see the pack, you know? And it's a better vibe. And since we've switched to that two years ago, it just seem like everyone's in a better mood, because, while were still getting the same amount of backpacks, the people, they now can actually see what's happening,” Williams explained.

They collected backpacks for students of all ages, with Williams estimating they collected between 8 and 900, with one person bringing 150 alone.

KMVT also talked with a member of the One Church, One Child organization, who said that it means a lot to see all these backpacks.

“One of the things that we're super excited about is all of our kids will have backpack to go to school with this year. Nice new backpack. We have enough that they'll be able to pick one out, so it's not just, you know, sometimes teen might have a pretty limited selection, and have to pick an elementary age backpack, so we're excited about that,” stated Halie Navarez

Besides partnering up with One Church, One Child, the All State game also partnered up with Fostering Idaho, and Foster for Foster, all three of which work with foster kids and foster families, providing help and services when needed.