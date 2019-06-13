All Twin Falls School District teachers to get raises next school year

All teachers in a Magic Valley school district will be seeing a raise this upcoming school year.

The board for the Twin Falls School District approved salaries for the 2019-2020 school year.

"For teachers in our district, every teacher will receive at least a 2 percent increase over the prior year," said Brady Dickinson, the school district's superintendent.

Dickinson said the way the state funding model is done, it varies from teacher to teacher by what percentage they will receive.

Money for salaries comes directly from the state and not any of the other funds.

"We're really thankful for the supplemental levy and the bonds here in the district because those allow us to make sure that our kids are receiving the best education they have," he said. "It's not a situation where we have a lot of waste in our system, we work hard to be efficient and make sure we're maximizing the dollars we receive."

So the money that district owes to Chobani will be used from a different fund, which will be their bond fund. Dickinson said they were able to build a little money out of the bond funds to pay them off early, but after the settlement, they had a little set back.

"The impact will be that we’re paying the money back and it will just extend the bonds a little bit and we won’t be able to pay them back as early as we had planned," he said.

Just this past year, the state legislature approved an increase for starting teacher salaries at $38,500 and then the following year at $40,000.

While Dickinson believes that's great, there's more work to be done.

"I think it’s really important that our veteran teachers that have been here and have been committed for many years to teaching in Idaho, it’s important that we keep them here in Idaho and keep them in Twin Falls," he said. "We want the very best teachers to be here for our kids and so it's important that we are competitive and make sure that we keep teachers in the classroom."