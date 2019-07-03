All sexual assault kits will now be tested in Idaho

As of July 1, all sexual assault kits will now be tested, with only a few rare exceptions. After the bill did not pass the first time, it's a win for a few representatives and they say it's a win for Idaho.

"It's been a team effort. It's not one person's vision; it's been the vision of many people and it's been those people who are working alongside people who are victims on a daily basis," said Boise Rep. Melissa Wintrow.

The legislation was passed this past season with only one no vote in the House.

"It makes evidence available for prosecution. It builds trust in the system for victims who expect that their evidence will be used when it's collected," said Annie Hightower, a policy director with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence.

Through the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, they sent in 10 kits in the last year. Twin Falls Police did not immediately have any numbers available.

"This will be more uniform in the state. Information will be going into the DNA database, so if there's an offender out there that's a multiple offender, we're going to tie those cases together," said Lori Stewart, the victim services coordinator with TFCSO.

They also have a "Jane Doe" kit for victims and survivors who are not ready to give a name.

"We keep that just under a number and can store it up to 10 years, so if she comes back and decides she wants to do an investigation, then we can turn that kit in at that time," Stewart said.

The state still has a backlog of kits to test, but once those are done, each one sent in should have about a 30-day turnaround.

"I think that is the main purpose of this legislation is to send a message to victims and future victims that we do care. We are going to handle this correctly, and your kit will be tested. And we will do everything we can to make sure that justice is served," said Craig Kingsbury, police chief for the Twin Falls Police Department.

