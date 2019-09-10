All the feels: Toddler boys run to give each other a great big hug

It's the toddler hug seen and heard around the world, and the video is lighting up social media!

Two toddler boys are thrilled to see each other. (Source: Michael Cisneros/Facebook/WPIX/Tribune/CNN)

Maxwell, 26 months old and Finnegan, 27 months old, show pure joy at the sight of one another, running to give each other a hug much bigger than their size.

The innocence of it all is exactly why it’s going viral.

“They just took off towards each other, and I got my phone out as quickly as I can to record it. They are just too cute together,” said Michael Cisneros, Maxwell’s dad, who shot the video.

He said he’s not normally one to post a lot of private things on Facebook but explains why he decided to in this case.

“With all the racism and hate going on, I just think it’s a really beautiful video.” Cisneros said. “The reason it’s getting attention is because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy, but if it can change someones mind or their view on things, then its totally worth it.”

At last check, it’s gotten more than 1,000 shares.

The comments are mostly positive, but there are some naysayers.

“Definitely not staged, and it was just a lucky moment and I caught it on camera. Now with all the attention its getting it’s just a great story to tell him when he’s older, both of them,” Cisneros said.

The pint-size best friends have known each other for more than a year now.

It's a special relationship and their parents are good friends as well.

“There’s not anyone else that comes close to Finnegan’s status in Maxwell’s eyes,” Cisneros said. “It’s great to spread the love and to show that kind of love and beauty in the world.”

The boys both live in the same neighborhood so they get to have regular play dates.

In fact, they just started riding the same bus to daycare together every morning.

