Peak allergy season is in full bloom in the Magic Valley

Peak allergy season is upon us. Pollen and grass can really affect people going about their day to day life.

Dr. Russell Mayes, a physician at St. Luke's, said that the most common way to treat allergies is by using a nasal spray, or by taking an over the counter medicine like Allegra or Zyrtec.

"Allergies are really common this time of year, they truly begin in the spring typically, after the snow melts and we no longer have freezing temperatures and in the spring, often times it's due to blooming trees," Mayes said.

"Over the summer often it's due to the grasses, and as we move into the fall, you get your weeds and sage and various things," Mayes said.

Mayes said the most common thing that people complain about at the doctor is their allergies, and they affect mostly everyone, in some form or another.