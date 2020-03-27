Allergy season is upon us, doctor gives advice

Amid all the worry over catching the coronavirus, Doctor Peter Ferrara says that now is the time that seasonal allergies begin as well, so if you have a cough, itchy eyes, or a runny nose, it could just be that, seasonal allergies.

Many people are allergic to pollen, grasses, trees, and mold that may cause some people to have an itchy throat, or watery eyes.

Sometimes the symptoms of allergies can be similar to a cold.

Doctor Ferrara says that there are a few things to do to help your body feel better. The first is to avoid things that you are allergic to, the second is to wash the allergy off of your body, if you notice an allergic reaction happening, such as hives or red eyes.

"The second step is to take allergy pills that you can take kind of on a regular basis, or definitely before you know you will encounter allergens, said Doctor Ferrara with the St. Luke's in Jerome. "The second thing that most commonly people have are nasal symptoms, and so you can use nasal steroids, there are some common ones out there that go by the name of flonase, or futicasone, or nasacort."

Ferrara says that a lot of people have allergies, and as it gets warmer they will only get worse since things will be blooming.