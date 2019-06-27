Almo Elementary receives $21K in donations to stay open

The Cassia County School District said Almo Elementary will now stay open after they received sizable a donation from community members.

The school district's communications officer said the elementary school is in a position to remain open for the coming year, $21,000 was taken to the school district on Thursday.

"Therefore no closure documentation will be submitted to the state," the press release said. "We cannot comment on the long term as factors will be reevaluated at the end of the 2019-2020 school year."

This comes after a 3-2 vote from the board of trustees voted last Thursday to close the school.

The school has 10 students between kindergarten and third grade, the smallest school in the district.