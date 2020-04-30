Hailey elementary school hosts parade for 'El Día de los Niños''

Every year at Alturas Dual Immersion Elementary School in Blaine County, they have a day celebrating the Day of the Child at school.

That day would have been Thursday, but students and staff are at home learning online. Instead the teachers thought of another way to celebrate — host a parade.

Led by the Hailey Police Department, staff and teachers at Alturas Elementary School went all through Bellevue and Hailey waving and honking and cheering at their students as they drove by.

Fifth grade teacher Kiley Hoefer says they wish they could be at school to celebrate but was excited to see all of the children's faces as she drove past.

"We have been sharing stuff on our Facebook page to connect with our families but it's just not the same as seeing them in person and feeling that excitement," Hoefer said. "This is something special that is for the kids and we really wanted them to know that they are being honored today."

The parade began at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.