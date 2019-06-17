Alzheimer's and brain injury awareness month

Danielle Lyda, The Regional Representative for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Idaho chapter, spoke with us today in regards to what the public can do to help raise awareness for Alzheimer's and other Dementia related symptoms.

Lyda tells us that in the state of Idaho about 26,000 people have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, though she tells us that number might be inaccurate because many more individuals are not yet diagnosed.

She also shares some heartfelt information about her personal connection with her work in the Alzheimer's association. She says that this job has given her purpose and that she is humbled to be able to be part of the work they do everyday.

"Our goal is awareness education," said Lyda. "Our goal is public policy, our goal is to help this most fragile population have a quality of life and a beautiful life and ultimately the goal is to have a world without Alzheimer's."

There are some upcoming events you can take part in in order to get involved with the Alzheimer's Association's goals and help spread Awareness. On September 9th there will be the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's Magic Valley event at the College of Southern Idaho. You can also team with the Alzheimer's Association on June 21st also known as the summer solstice, in order to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's with the brightest light on the longest day.