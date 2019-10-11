Amazon announces fulfillment center in Nampa, 1,000 full-time jobs

Amazon confirms it’s building a fulfillment center service in Idaho that will bring about 1,000 jobs.

Amazon is building the facility in Nampa. The city already has a temporary Amazon distribution center, but this new 650,000-square-foot building is much bigger.

That space will be filled with workers making a $15 an hour minimum wage. Residents say it will be a much needed boost.

"Anytime we can bring in jobs into the state, I think that's a win," said Chris Fejeran, Nampa resident.

"Better job opportunities especially around this area,” said Maria Maestas, Nampa resident.

Nampa mayor Debbie Kling said she's excited for the changes these jobs will bring.

She said this will help those living in Nampa make a decent wage and not have to commute so far.

Kling also says they realize the facility will create more traffic, but projects to alleviate the issue are already underway and scheduled to be done by Amazon’s opening.

The fulfillment center is slated to open in fall 2020.

For job information, go to Amazon's job page.

