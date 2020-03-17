Amazon limits shipments to warehouses to coronavirus-related supplies

Amazon said Tuesday that it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies and household goods from suppliers at its warehouses for the next three weeks to fill surging demand.

The online retailer has been sold out of items like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper as the new coronavirus spreads in the U.S.

Amazon said the restrictions will last until April 5.

It applies to large vendors and third-party sellers who list items to sell on Amazon.com directly.

The announcement Tuesday is another sign of how much pressure Amazon’s delivery network is facing as more people stay home and shop online.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.