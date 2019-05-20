Amber Alert issued for Jerome teen

Image of Miguel Rodriguez-Perez who is suspected of taking Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez. Law enforcement believe they may be on their way to Las Vegas. Images courtesy Idaho State Police.
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials issued an Amber Alert Monday afternoon for 17-year-old Jerome girl who is believed to have been taken by an 18-year-old man.

Police are looking for Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez. She weights 122 pounds and is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot, 3-inches tall and is believed to be earring a Wendy’s uniform.

The suspect is Miguel Rodriguez-Perez. He is a Hispanic male, 6-feet tall with black hair brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his left and right arms.

They are believed to be in a black 2015 Audi A4 with 4-wheel drive, a Jerome license plate 2J-83179.

Authorities believe they may be headed to Las Vegas. Police say they believe Rios-Chavez was forcibly kidnapped by Rodriguez-Perez from Jerome County on Sunday at about 6 p.m. at the Wendy’s parking lot on South Lincoln Avenue.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is advised to call 911 immediately.

Image of Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez who is believed to have been taken from Jerome by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez. Law enforcement believe they may be on their way to Las Vegas. Images courtesy Idaho State Police.
 
