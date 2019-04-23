Amber Alert issued for eastern Washington boy believed to be in danger

Law enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old boy out of eastern Washington who is believed to be in danger.

Authorities say the boy, named Ethan Robertson was abducted by Justin Robertson, 41, in Spokane Valley, Washington. According to an Amber Alert, the man is described as an estranged husbanded who broke into the home at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, reportedly stabbed his wife and took the child. He then left the residence in an unknown direction. The suspect is known to have access to weapons and it is unknown if any are in his possession.

The Spokane County Sherriff is looking for a child who was last seen at 12808 East Blossey Avenue, Spokane Valley and is believed to be in danger.

The man is described as being a white male, with green eyes and an unknown color of hair. He is 5-foot, 9-inches tall, weighing 205 pounds. He likely has a goatee and beard and was last seen wearing a green Adidas T-shirt and black Adidas shorts.

The 5-year-old boy is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 30 pounds, he was last seen in blue pajamas and an orange Nike T-shirt.

The two were last seen in a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with a Washington license place APN2450. The direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact 509-456-2233 or 911 immediately.