UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled for three Montana children

UPDATE:

An Amber Alert issuesd for three Montana children was cancelled Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the subjects had been located at about 3:30 p.m.

No further information was readily available.

INITIAL STORY:

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for three children from Montana who are believed to have been taken by noncustodial parents.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says the noncustodial parents have a history of violence and drug use. The children last seen Wednesday night in Great Falls. The children are believed to be in life threatening danger.

The children include 5-year-old Raelynn Demontigny, 3-year-old Lianna Demontigny and 1-year-old Tony Demontigny

The suspects are believed to be Tony Demontigny, 28 and Ellaura Wright, 30. They are believed to be traveling in at least one of two vehicles: a white 2001 Chevrolet Malibu, 4-door passenger car with Montana license place No. 224730B; the second is a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with Montana license plate No. 222599B.

Tony Demontigny is described as white man with blonde hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weights 230 pounds. He has a demon tattoo on his upper left bicep.

Ellaura Wright is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Raelynn is described as a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She stands about 3-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 39 pounds. Lianna is described as white girl with blonde hair and brown eyes, standing at about 3-feet tall and weighing about 32 pounds. Infant Tony is described as a white boy with blonde hair and brown eyes, standing about 2-feet, 5-inches and weighing about 29 pounds.

Authorities said photos are forthcoming.