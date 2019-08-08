Amelia Earhart Award Recipient: Caleb Darnall

Caleb Darnell has earned a special award through the Civil Air Patrol Program. This award is called the Amelia Earhart Award and is given to cadets who have completed the first 11 achievements of the cadet program. Cadets must pass a comprehensive exam covering aerospace topics and leadership theory. In addition, they must complete staff duty reports, mentor other cadets in aerospace training, pass a physical fitness exam, and lead moral leadership discussions. Only three percent of the 22,000 CAP cadets nationwide earn this award. He is the first cadet in the Twin Falls area. This award was recently presented to him at the Eagle Mountain encampment in Boise were he served as deputy commander.