Study: Obesity declines in children who receive food aid

A new study by the Journal of the American Medical Association says that obesity has declined in children who receive food aid.

The latest study shows that obesity dropped to 14% in 2016, which is down from 16% in 2010.

KMVT talked with South Central Community Action Partnership about what they do to try to fight food insecurity in the Magic Valley.

The CEO of the nonprofit said that they provided almost 13,000 food boxes to families in the Magic Valley last year.

All of the food that they provide is from United States Department of Agriculture.

He said that during the summer there is a large need for food help because school isn't in session.

"It is provided by USDA and our food box, based on the size of the family, it will generally last for five to seven days. It is again, built by the size of the family, and then the quality of food, all nutritional food," Ken Robinette said.

He said that increasing the quality of healthy foods could be the reason the obesity rate in children is declining.