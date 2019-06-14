World Blood Donor day brings attention to donation needs

Friday is World Blood Donor Day, and the American Red Cross is asking for help when it comes to donating blood.

The Red Cross is asking for help to ensure blood is available when needed, by encouraging the public to join the #missingtypes movement.

During the campaign, the letters A, B and O, the letters representing the main blood groups are disappearing from places such as social media pages and websites to illustrate the critical role blood donor’s play.

Blood transfusion is the fourth most common inpatient hospital procedure in the U.S., yet only three out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood according to the Red Cross.