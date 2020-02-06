Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist proposes adopting 8th Principle

It's Black History Month and a Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist fellowship intern introduced a principle Sunday for the very first time in Twin Falls, which aims to dismantle racism.

Minister Mary Beth Bolin said the Unitarian Universalist fellowship initially has seven principles. In a nutshell, these principles — adopted in the '80s — are about treating each other with love and respect.

But, in 2013, an 8th Unitarian Universalist principle was proposed by one of the church leaders along with Black Lives of Unitarian Universalist.

Bolin said the point of this new principle is to build a diverse, multicultural community while dismantling racism and other types of oppression.

The 8th principle was apparently adopted in Boise Unitarian Universalist fellowship in the fall.

"We understand that if we're gonna be working for justice in the world, we have to be working to dismantle racism and other oppressions, and that's part of what it means to be on the path to spiritual wholeness," Bolin said.

The first Sunday of Black History Month was the perfect day to bring up the 8th principle to the community, Bolin said, adding she is also advocating for black reparations.