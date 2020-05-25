An Idaho Appeals court rules judge abused court's discretion

A 25-year-old Post Falls man who was sentenced to prison three years ago for having sex with a 14-year-old girl got a reprieve this week as a state appellate court ruled the sentencing decision may have been too hasty.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the Idaho Court of Appeals overturned a decision by First District Judge John Mitchell and sent the case back to district court in Kootenai County.

Brandon M. Thompson, who is in the Idaho State Correctional Institution Medical Unit in Boise, wasn't scheduled for a parole hearing until 2025 after Mitchell sentenced him to two 10-year prison terms.