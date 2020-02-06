St. Luke's Magic Valley adds minimally invasive ultrasound procedure

St. Luke's Magic Valley is working hard to make sure that they offer new technology and procedures for their patients, one of those being the endoscopic ultrasound.

He said the procedure takes no longer than an hour, and the patient is able to go home the same day.

An endoscopic ultrasound is a minimally invasive procedure that is done right at the St. Luke's Magic Valley.

It has been around for more than 20 years, but it is relatively new to St. Luke's.

People with digestive issues, cancer or other stomach problems would have the procedure so that doctors can get imaging and figure out the next best steps for the patient.

"Fortunately St. Luke's has been very supportive of the development of new technologies, so last year we go the whole equipment, and in October we started doing this, we have done well, over 40 cases, pushing 50 and hopefully we will be able to grow the service more,” said Dr. Oswaldo Bisbal.

