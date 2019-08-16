Twin Falls teachers get ready for the first day of school

While students may get the summer to relax and enjoy some time with their friends, teachers spend a lot of the summer getting ready for the next year.

"We meet during the summer as a whole middle school art department, and we spend about two days mapping out what we want to do this summer, compared to what worked and what didn’t work last year," said art teacher Anna Turbin.

After that, the teachers have to plan their curriculum for the year.

"We go through and we change our tests, if anything needs to be changed, and then we go through and we make our pacing calendar for the year for each grade," Turbin said.

And some teachers attend conferences to learn new ways to teach their students.

"I also am instituting a new program or curriculum for the eighth grade STEM this year, and so I did go to a week-long training on that, and I'm excited about that, it’s going to be coding focused and programming," said STEM teacher Sherene Carter.

An instructional coach with the Twin Falls School District said that getting everything ready is all hands on deck. At south hills middle school, they are starting a new lesson plan for one of their classes.

"It’s a little bit of effort on everybody’s part to make these things happen" said instructional coach Shannon Greene. "Our maintenance crew is bringing in the piles of books, our custodians are bringing them in to classrooms, and then teachers, are getting dove into those to figure out what they are going to teach and getting this lined out for next week."

They all say that no matter how many years they teach, they never lose those first day of school jitters.

"I still don’t sleep the night before the first day of school, and it’s been 12 years now," Greene said.

Turbin agrees.

"I would say no matter how many years I teach, i’m always nervous the night before and the morning of," Turbin said.