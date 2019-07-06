Ancestry-tracing data leads investigators to suspect in 1990s sex crimes

A man accused of sex crimes in the 1990s went before a California judge Friday.

Mark Jeffery Manteuffel was arraigned in a Sacramento courtroom after being extradited from Georgia. He did not enter a plea.

“This case represents so much: the dedication of law enforcement, the critical importance of keeping rape kits and testing those kits no matter how long ago those crimes occurred, the need for passion and persistence, and a desire to pioneer our law enforcement tools so that violent criminals can be identified and brought to justice,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert told CNN.

According to court records, Manteuffel faces several charges, including torture and rape. He stands accused of violently assaulting three women in the early 1990s.

He was arrested last week after authorities compared DNA left at crime scenes to his relatives' genetic data from online ancestry-tracing projects.

“A little over a year ago came this concept of investigative genetic genealogy -- the latest and perhaps the greatest advancement to help law enforcement find the truth and solve violent crime,” Schubert stressed.

Manteuffel is being held behind bars without bail.

Copyright 2019 KCRA via CNN. All rights reserved.