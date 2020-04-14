Anchor Bistro and Bar cooks dinner for children at Boys and Girls Club

The Anchor Bistro and Bar is doing something a little different to give back to the community.

Twice a week they go out to the Boys and Girls Club in Twin Falls and cook dinner for the children.

The Boys and Girls Club gives out vouchers and their parents can drive through and pick up dinner for their kids without ever leaving their car.

One of the owners says they just thought this would be a nice way to help during this tough time.

"The community has been really good to us,"said Chris Hengel, one of the co-owners. "And instead of sitting around feeling sorry for ourselves, we got together with Swire Coca-Cola, US Foods, and they donated a lot of stuff to us, all the chocolate milk, and Coca-Cola has been donated by them. Then we are cooking the food with some of our employees."

He says that he is excited to see everyone at their restaurant again soon.