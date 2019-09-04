Angora goats debut at Twin Falls County Fair

In case you missed it, Angora goats were exhibited at this year's Twin Falls County Fair for all to see.

Angora goats were exhibited at this year's Twin Falls County Fair for all to see (KMVT/KSVT).

Magic Valley farmer Jared Higley was a first-time exhibitor at the fair with his new additions to the goat barn.

An assistant to the goat barn's superintendent John Hankel said the goats are raised for their fleece coat, which is referred to as Mohair.

On Saturday, Higley did a demonstration on how to properly shear an Angora, whose wool coat is later sold and spun to make yarn.

Displaying only a few of his Angoras, he was unsure of how they would adapt to their new surroundings in the barn. After assisting for the weekend, Hankel says the Angoras had adjusted very well.

"This is the first time they've ever been off of the farm," Hankel said. "When he first brought them he was a little worried because they might jump the fence but so far this year they've been pretty calm and he's excited to come back next year."

The community raved over the new addition, and for many, were seeing an Angora for the very first time. After a great weekend, the Angoras are already set to return for next year's county fair.