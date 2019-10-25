Animal shelter extends free cat adoption deadline

Free cat adoptions have been extended at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. People for Pets is waiving the application fee and waiting for you to come over to adopt a new friend.

The shelter gets anywhere between 5-20 cats a day and they range from newborn cats to seniors. They have already had at least 20 adoptions so far this week and are hoping to have this free adoption opportunity completed by Saturday. Applications can found either in the shelter or on their website and the process to apply is as easy as can be.

"One of our cat care team members will come and assist you on finding a cat that'll fit into your household to make sure you know if it's going to be good with your kids and your dogs and other cats. And so the applications a pretty easy process and we just want to make sure we get a cat that fits your needs," says, Rebecca Sheffield, cat care assistant.

There is a chance that the deadline may extend, so keep a look out by heading to their Facebook page @tfanimalshelter.