Hailey annual Chili Cook-off helps raise money for fireworks show and fire department

On Sunday, Hailey was sizzling as the annual 5B Father's Day Bash and Chili Cook-Off took place at Carbonate Street.

The celebration is hosted by the Hailey Fire and Rescue Department and Wood River Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event raises money for the fire department and annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

Guests paid a fee to sample the chili made by locals. There was live music, entertainment, games. Hailey Fire Chief Craig Aberbach said the event also gives them a chance to interact with the community and promote volunteerism with the fire department.

"All the local fire departments in the valley are in need of volunteers. This is a way to raise awareness, you can see we got fire trucks out here, firefighters out here, and we're just trying to bring in the next generation of firefighters into the service," Aberbach said.

Those interested in volunteering can contact the fire department at 208-788-3147.