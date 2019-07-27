Annual Arts in the Park brings local artist's creations to community

From paintings to sculptures and souvenirs, there was something for everyone of all ages to be inspire by several Magic Valley's artists own creations.

More than 30 artisans set up shop at the Twin Falls City Park for the 60th Magic Valley Arts Council Art in the Park. The festivities kicked-off on Friday and on Saturday children between the ages of three and 14 were invited to be part of art classes.

The event gives the art community an opportunity to showcase their art with the public.

"Its interesting, I'm surprise on the feedback that I'm getting. My favorite pieces versus what everyone else is liking, Its good feedback for sure," said Buhl artist Amanda Perrine.

"They get to see not only my art but the other various arts and talents that are in the Twin Falls area, I mean there's so many talented people here. This is just a wonderful place to work, draw, paint and create," said artist Tom Archer.