Minidoka Memorial Hospital hosts annual 'Brake for Breakfast' event

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one area hospital spent Wednesday morning spreading the word about the importance of mammograms.

The annual Brake for Breakfast event at Minidoka Memorial Hospital teams up with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help spread the word, explained Rae Jensen with the hospital.

“The first Wednesday of every October, we have an event for the community where they can just drive through the front parking lot of the hospital, they don't even have to get out of their car, and they have three stops," Jensen said. "The first stop is for breakfast, the second stop we give them a gift, and the third stop we give them information on breast cancer."

Emily Richards works for the Susan G. Komen Foundation and said they love the event.

“We're just happy to be here to remind people because Susan G. Komen estimates that up to 30% of breast cancer deaths can be prevented if people were screened or receive treatment that's currently available today,” Richards said.

Tammy Hanks, who works at the hospital, is also a survivor of breast cancer, and said that early detection plays a big role.

“Early detection is probably the most critical thing people can do," Hanks said. "Young ladies, you need to start with this in your 40s. Don't wait until you're 50, especially if there's a history of it in your family."

Richards said it’s even more important in Idaho, since the Gem State has one of the lowest screening rates.

“In Idaho, every day, five people are diagnosed with breast cancer, and every other day, someone in Idaho dies of breast cancer," Richards said. "In the US, 42,000 people die every year."