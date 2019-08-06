Annual Buhl Bunch Car Show highlights classic and modern cars

Several car enthusiast left with awards at the annual Buhl Bunch Car Club Show and Fireworks in Castleford on Sunday.

The car show turn 15 this year. The show kicked off on Friday with a community appreciation barbecue. On Saturday, it was followed by hot wheel drag races and a burnout competition.

The event is held at the same time Bobby Fornier Memorial Horseshoe Tourney. Organizers with the car show say the communities of Buhl and Castleford are a big part of making the annual car show a success.

"Getting us donations and raffle prizes for us to put on the event," said Matt Welch, president of the Buhl Bunch Car Club. "We have fireworks that the community helps pay for as well. If it wasn't for the community we wouldn't have this car show out here."