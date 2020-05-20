Twin Falls to host annual fireworks display at CSI

The city of Twin Falls has announced it will be holding their annual fireworks show at the College of Southern Idaho.

The annual 4th of July celebration will be held this year, in spite the COVID-19 pandemic.

KMVT talked with Nathan Murray, the economic development director for the city, who explained what went into the decision.

Murray explained the fourth and final stage of reopening Idaho should be completed by the end of June, and they see a reason to celebrate.

"We wanted to proceed with the firework show, almost like a 'hey, let's get out, let's celebrate'," Murray said. "I know this is just a really meaningful time of year for everybody. It's summer. It just signals a lot, and so we really wanted to put forth the effort to make it a good show."

Murray also said the city will be talking about how to encourage social distancing and reminds people that if they're sick, to stay home, or watch from their car.