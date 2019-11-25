Annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky slated for Friday

This Friday, the public is invited to bring a new unwrapped toy for children in need this holiday season.

The 29th Annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is scheduled for Friday, at 5:30 p.m. at Kimberly Nurseries. The annual event has a chili and potato dinner, offered from 5:30-7 p.m., and fireworks display that starts at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is one unwrapped toy. Toys will benefit the KMVT's Christmas for Kids and southern Idaho Toys for Tots program. The Marine Toys for Tots program helps children have toys for Christmas.

Attendees are asked to park in the Kmart parking lot and they will be bused to and from Kimberly Nurseries.

KMVT will be live at the event.

For more information, like where to donate or how to apply for toys, visit the website.