Annual Crop Hunger Walk to take place at Riverside Park in Heyburn

Every day people across the globe are struggling to support their families with enough food.

"We are walking for those who have to walk in order to find food and water around the world and also in the United States," said Barbara Ward, one of the board members for the Crop Hunger Walk.

25% of the money raised will go to local food banks in the area, and the rest will go to help people in the rest of the country.

"The group will put together kits with cleaning supplies, first aid supplies, for instance with the recent hurricane season down in the Bahamas," Ward said.

The Methodist Church is Rupert is one of the local groups that will receive a donation for their Open Hearts Food Pantry.

"They just don’t have enough money to get enough food for the month, so they come and see us," said Cheryl Juntenen, one of the volunteers for the pantry. "We serve about 160 households a month, which is about 600 people."

Their food pantry is run strictly on donations and has seen 86 families this week alone.

"There is still a lot of people in low-paying jobs, with kids and health conditions, requiring the purchase of medications, and they just don’t have enough money to put food on the table. It is still a problem," Juntenen said.

The Crop Hunger Walk is Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Riverside Park in Heyburn, Idaho.

"It’s a wonderful community event, it’s inter-generational," Ward said.