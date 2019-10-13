Annual Fall Festival hosted by Webb Landscape takes place

Fall was in fashion at a couple Webb Landscaping locations in southern Idaho on Saturday, for this years annual fall festival. These festivals take place every year at Webb garden centers in Twin Falls and Bellevue and provide an opportunity for employees of Webb Landscape to say thanks and give back to the community.

"So we're 100 percent employee owned and this our way of giving back to the community." Jenny Nauman, the manager of the Webb Landscape garden center in Twin Falls

This years festival included straw rides, face painting, treasure hunts. and there was even local food from the Muddy moose and live music from the Heath Clark Band.There was also something a little different from previous fall festivals...

The garden center in Twin Falls made the move to donate 10 percent of the day's sales to the optimist clubs coats for kids program.

"We give out anywhere between 500 to 900 coats a year to a lot of the school children of Twin Falls," Dennis Bower of the Twin Falls Optimist Club said. "So they contacted us and said part of their proceeds will go to help coats for kids and we said great we'll be here."

Bower said if you'd like to donate your coats to help out this winter, would like to make or donation, or join their club you contact them directly via Facebook.