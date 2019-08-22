Annual Firefighter's Ball fundraiser to benefit fire, disaster victims

Firefighters from the Twin Falls Fire Department hope the community will join them for a night of dancing and to raise money all for a good cause.

The department is gearing up to host the Fifth Annual Firefighter's Ball on Sept. 7.

The money raised goes toward their burnout and benevolence fund.

"So if it's a structure fire, we're able to offer money to those people that have that happen and make it so they can have a hotel night stay, or offer clothes to them or food, whatever their needs are so it doesn't benefit our department it benefits the city of Twin Falls," said Braden Patterson, a firefighter and event organizer.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Turf Club located on 734 Falls Avenue.

There will be music, food, raffle prizes and the opportunity to interact with local firefighters.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchase here.