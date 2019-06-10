Annual History Day marks Lincoln County Museum season opener

The Lincoln County Museum kicked off the opening season with it's annual History Day on Saturday.

Vintage vehicles, antiques, vendors and live history demonstrations we're set up in front of the Lincoln County Courthouse.

This year, the museum renovated its front entrance sign and a donated piano was presented to the museum from Oregon that was part of Shoshone history.

Organizers with the event said the annual history day brings many visitors from across the state.

"They come from all around the area, Buhl, Twin Falls, from far away places, " said Vernon Johnson, organizer with the museum. "We've had several donations from people whose family have lived here and since moved away. Just interesting like that. It's kind of neat when they come in and tell us their stories, why they wanted to come and check it out."

The museum is now open on Fridays and Saturdays.